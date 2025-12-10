Redevelopment works: Express trains to continue skipping Egmore till February 3

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Wednesday announced that a few express trains will continue to originate and terminate at Tambaram or Chennai Beach station due to the ongoing redevelopment works at the Egmore railway station from December 15 to February 3, 2026.

Train no. 16866 Thanjavur-Egmore Uzhavan Express, train no. 20636 Kollam–Egmore- Ananthapuri Superfast Express, and train no. 16752 Rameswaram–Egmore Express will terminate at Tambaram station from December 15 to February 2.

Train no. 12760 Hyderabad–Tambaram Charminar Superfast Express will terminate at Chennai Beach from January 1 to February 3, 2026.

Train no. 16865 Egmore-Thanjavur Uzhavan Express, train no. 20635 Egmore – Kollam Ananthapuri Express, train no. 16751 Egmore–Rameswaram Express will originate from Tambaram from December 16 to February 3.

Train no. 22158 Egmore–Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express, train no. 12759 Tambaram–Hyderabad Charminar Superfast Express will originate from Beach from December 16 to February 3.

Train no. 09419 Ahmedabad–Tiruchy Weekly Express Special scheduled to depart at 9.30 am on December 8 to January 29, 2026 (Thursdays), will be diverted to run via Renigunta, Arakkonam north, Melpakkam, Katpadi, Vellore, and Villupuram, skipping stoppages at Arakkonam, Perambur, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, and Chengalpattu. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani (1 pm).

Train no. 09420 Tiruchy–Ahmedabad Weekly Express Special, scheduled to depart at 5.45 am from December 21 to February 1 (Sundays), will be diverted to run via Vellore, Katpadi, Melpakkam, Tiruttani, Renigunta, skipping stoppages at Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore, Perambur, and Arakkonam. Additional stoppages will be provided at Tiruttani (3.15 pm).