Red alert issued as heavy rains lash across Nilgiris and Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts following relentless showers that has been battering the region since Monday.

Widespread rain has been reported across several places in the region including Coonoor, Kotagiri, Manjoor and Gudalur, with Kodanad recording the highest rainfall of 5 cm in Nilgiris.

Following the risk of landslides and road blockages from trees being uprooted in the rain, Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya has declared a one day holiday for all schools in the district. Apart from this, all tourist attractions in Ooty, Coonoor, and Kotagiri have been shut as a safety measure as a result of which most of these areas which are usually bustling with tourists is wearing a deserted look.

Authorities said that they have intensified monitoring in landslide-prone zones and emergency control centers have been activated. The public can report rain-related damages through toll-free numbers 1077, 0423-2450034 and 0423-2450035 or through WhatsApp at 9488700588.

Similarly, in Coimbatore, heavy downpours resulted in waterlogging in many low-lying areas including Gandhipuram, Town Hall and the railway station. Avinashi Road, Trichy Road, and other major junctions experienced a flood-like situation early on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Valparai has experienced continuous rainfall for the two days which has led to the rivers brimming with water. Following this, the district administration has urged the residents to stay alert as the situation is being monitored round-the-clock.

The rainfall data in Nilgiris as of Tuesday is Kodanad 53mm, Parsons Valley 26mm, Kotagiri 23mm, Gethai 22mm, Masinagudi 20mm, Ooty 18.6mm, Naduvattam 15mm, Porthimund 10mm and Coonoor 10mm.