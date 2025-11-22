Recruitment notification for 1,100 assistant surgeons issued across TN

CHENNAAI: The Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 1,100 assistant surgeons and the application process kicked off on Friday.

According to the notification, the vacancies will be filled purely on merit, followed by the rule of reservation as prescribed by the Tamil Nadu government. Candidates can submit their applications online until December 11.

The selection will be based on online examinations comprising two papers: a Tamil eligibility paper and a main paper. Candidates must secure a minimum of 40 marks in the Tamil eligibility paper to qualify for the evaluation of the main paper, which carries 100 marks.

The MSRB said that detailed instructions, eligibility criteria and the application link are available on the official website www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is part of the Health Department’s efforts to strengthen medical services in government hospitals across the State, particularly in underserved regions, officials said.