Recruiting assistant professors: Apply for one subject, TRB tells aspiring teachers

CHENNAI: As the recruitment process to appoint more than 2,700 assistant professors in government Arts and Science colleges have started, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment (TRB) board expressed concern that many candidates have applied for more than one subject and also submitted multiple applications, which is against the rule. In its notification issued in October, TRB had stated that 2,708 vacancies for the post of assistant professor in government arts and science colleges and government colleges of education would be filled.

Accordingly, details exam date, educational qualifications, and instructions for applying for the exam had been clearly given.

A senior TRB official said, “In the notification, it has been clearly stated that candidates should apply for only one subject and more than one application per candidate will not be allowed. However, hundreds of aspirants have applied for more than one subject. Most of them also uploaded multiple applications for the assistant professor post.”

Therefore, it is informed that despite the notification, candidates who have applied for more than one subject will be permitted to write the competitive examination in any one subject only.