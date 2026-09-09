Record 32,000 visitors to Tamil Nadu Assembly reflects Gen Z interest: Speaker JCD Prabhakar

The Budget session concluded on Tuesday. According to figures cited by the Speaker, the Assembly received 22,651 visitors in 2021, 20,137 in 2023, 10,754 in 2024 and 20,123 in 2025. The 2026 figure of 32,055 was recorded in just 28 sitting days.

Prabhakar said the growing participation of students was particularly significant.

While an average of about 20 schools had sent students to observe proceedings earlier, students from 76 schools and colleges visited the Assembly during the current session.