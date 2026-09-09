Record 32,000 visitors to Tamil Nadu Assembly reflects Gen Z interest: Speaker JCD Prabhakar

CHENNAI: The Assembly recorded 32,055 visitors during the 28 sitting days of the current Budget session, its highest turnout in recent years, Speaker JCD Prabhakar said on Tuesday (September 8), attributing the surge to growing interest among youth in legislative proceedings.
The Budget session concluded on Tuesday. According to figures cited by the Speaker, the Assembly received 22,651 visitors in 2021, 20,137 in 2023, 10,754 in 2024 and 20,123 in 2025. The 2026 figure of 32,055 was recorded in just 28 sitting days.
Prabhakar said the growing participation of students was particularly significant.
While an average of about 20 schools had sent students to observe proceedings earlier, students from 76 schools and colleges visited the Assembly during the current session.
"Many students studying in Classes 11 and 12, as well as working people, have taken leave to come and watch the Assembly proceedings. This shows the growing interest among the next generation in participating in public life," he said.
He added that interest among Gen Z in watching Assembly proceedings was increasing by the day.
Prabhakar also lauded the ruling TVK government for what he described as transparency in administration.
"People are lauding the current government because it is functioning transparently and with no hidden agenda. Since this government assumed office, no files have been stalled or kept pending, and every file is moving without delay and transparently. Even the media in North India is praising the government for its transparency," he added.