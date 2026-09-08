Sign-language window sought for Tamil Nadu Assembly live telecast

Participating in the debate on demands for grants, CPI(M) MLA T Latha said the Assembly should meet for 100 days a year to provide members greater opportunity to raise issues concerning the people.

She welcomed the live telecast of proceedings and urged the government to ease the difficulties faced by members of the public visiting the Secretariat to submit petitions.

Replying to her, Rajmohan said people could submit petitions whenever they wished and the police would not prevent them. “The doors of the government are always open,” he said.