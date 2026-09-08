Sign-language window sought for Tamil Nadu Assembly live telecast

CHENNAI: Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan on Tuesday (September 8) urged the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to introduce a sign-language window in its live telecast from the next session so that persons with hearing impairment can follow the proceedings, with Speaker JCD Prabhakar assuring the House that the proposal would be examined.
Participating in the debate on demands for grants, CPI(M) MLA T Latha said the Assembly should meet for 100 days a year to provide members greater opportunity to raise issues concerning the people.
She welcomed the live telecast of proceedings and urged the government to ease the difficulties faced by members of the public visiting the Secretariat to submit petitions.
Replying to her, Rajmohan said people could submit petitions whenever they wished and the police would not prevent them. “The doors of the government are always open,” he said.
If large numbers of people arrived at the same time, limited space could result in congestion and pushing, he said, adding that the issue would be addressed in future.
Rajmohan said the proceedings had been telecast live from the first day to the last day of the session for the first time in the Assembly’s history. He said the Speaker deserved to be given the title of “Live Telecast Hero”.
He said many students and children had visited the Assembly and that several persons with hearing impairment had also watched the proceedings.
Some had been able to follow them when sign-language interpretation was provided on television channels.
He urged the Speaker to arrange a sign-language window on the screen during the next session, including while the Chief Minister was speaking, using modern cameras if required.
The Speaker said the request would be examined immediately.