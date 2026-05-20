Reconciliation talks only at GC meet: Rebels

Addressing reporters, Shanmugam said the AIADMK was facing repeated electoral defeats and that the reasons behind the setbacks should be openly discussed within the party. He alleged that several leaders who had worked for the party’s unity in the past were sidelined, leading to the present crisis.

He accused the leadership of attempting to portray dissenters as traitors while avoiding internal discussion on the party’s electoral performance. “We are ready for talks. Our only demand is that the general council should be convened and decisions should be taken democratically,” he said.