Realtor kidnapped over business dispute in Namakkal; 9 held

The complainant, Gopalakrishnan (62), is a native of Kallakurichi district and a resident of Goundampalayam near Rasipuram. On November 5, he was travelling from Chennai to Rasipuram in a car driven by his driver, Ajmal, when a gang intercepted the vehicle near Kizhakku Valasu on the Salem-Namakkal NH and abducted both.

The abductors held the duo captive in a house and assaulted them, demanding Rs 1 crore and the original title deed of a piece of land Gopalakrishnan had purchased in Kallakurichi. The duo escaped the next day at night (November 6) and were admitted to the Rasipuram GH. Based on a complaint, Rasipuram police registered a case.