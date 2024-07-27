Real estate firms trained on energy efficient buildings in Chennai

CHENNAI: TN Climate Change Mission and Indian Institute of Human Settlements have conducted a workshop for builders and real estate firms in the city on constructing energy-efficient buildings, on Friday.

Inaugurating the workshop, P Senthil Kumar, secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, said that Chennai was facing various problems due to climate change like flooding and heat waves.

“These have a huge impact on the everyday life of the people and livelihood, as it affects animal husbandry and agriculture. Unless we act fast, it may become too late,” he added.

Earlier, Anshul Mishra, member secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), opined that cities were in the forefront of climate change mitigation. “Globally, 70% fossil consumption and 75% emission are from the cities. Also, studies reveal that 76% emissions are from buildings and 14% are from transportation,” he pointed out.

Mishra informed the participants that the planning authority was incorporating climate action in the under-preparation Third Master Plan (TMP). “Also, a comprehensive flood management plan, study on blue-green infrastructure integration, and comprehensive mobility plan are under preparation. To address the emission due to transportation, TMP will concentrate on the spatial sprawl of the city as it results in higher need for transportation,” he explained.

Such workshops have been conducted in 14 districts across the State. During the workshop, builders were apprised of energy-efficient practices like avoiding windows facing east and west, using white tiles or cool-roof coating, keeping the pumps and generators above the flood line among other practices.