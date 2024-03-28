Ready to work with actor Vijay's party, says OPS' son Ravindhranath

CHENNAI:

If actor Vijay and his party, Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), do what is good for Tamil Nadu, he was ready to work with him, said P Ravindhranath Kumar, son of former chief minister and senior AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. Ravindhranath is the sitting Lok Sabha member from Theni.

He said this while addressing the media on Thursday. When responding to a question about Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) launched by leading Tamil actor Vijay, Ravindhranath said, "Everyone should join politics in a democratic country. Vijay is doing various welfare programmes for the people. It is beneficial to have someone implementing welfare programmes for the people. This start of Vijay's party leads to his next phase of development."

To another question about joining hands with Vijay's party, he said: "We are ready to work with him if he paves a good path for the people of Tamil Nadu."

He claimed that his father Panneerselvam, who is contesting from Ramanathapuram constituency as an independent candidate in the BJP-led NDA camp, and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran who is also part of the NDA and is contesting from Theni Parliamentary (which Ravindhranath won in 2019), would win the Lok Sabha polls by sizeable margins.

If given an opportunity, he would contest from Bodi Assembly constituency in the bypoll - in the event of his father Panneerselvam winning the Lok Sabha election - he added.



