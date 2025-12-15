Ready to quit politics if Anbumani willing to bury hatchet with dad, vows GK Mani

CHENNAI: Responding to PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss' accusation calling former party chief GK Mani a traitor who drove the wedge with his father and party founder S Ramadoss, the Pennagaram MLA said the opposite was the truth, asserting that he tried his best for a truce between the warring duo.

GK Mani went on to assert that he is ready to quit politics if it would indeed end the internal tussle in the party.

PMK honorary secretary GK Mani, a supporter of party founder S Ramadoss, said he would not be a hurdle in reuniting the father and the son, refuting allegations that he was the reason for the fissures within the party.

Speaking to media persons in Chennai, GK Mani declared that he was prepared to relinquish his post and that of a legislator if Anbumani returned to the parent organisation nurtured by Ramadoss.

"Though he is not the president of PMK, Anbumani goes around claiming himself to be so, causing anguish to Ramadoss (party founder)," he told reporters.

He added that even his son, Tamil Kumaran, who has been appointed as the youth wing secretary by Ramadoss, would also give up the party post, only to return when called back, if Anbumani Ramadoss is prepared to reunite with his father.

Accusing Anbumani of rebelling against his own father and party chief, Mani said the problems between the two could be resolved only when they themselves "sit and iron out the differences."

"But you (Anbumani) need to be good-hearted to accept Ramadoss' leadership," Mani said.