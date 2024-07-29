Ready to discuss Mekedatu project implementation with TN, says Karnataka CM

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government was ready to discuss with Tamil Nadu regarding implementation of Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, but the neighbouring state was not coming forward despite it not "causing any problem to them".

If the Centre gives necessary permissions, the State is ready to implement the project, he told reporters here.

Siddaramaiah along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, several Ministers and officals today offered 'bagina' (traditional thanksgiving) to river Cauvery at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district.

It is customary to offer a 'bagina' to the rivers in the state, when the dams are filled to their maximum capacity.

"We are ready to discuss. Despite Mekedatu not causing any problem to them (Tamil Nadu), they are not ready to discuss. If the central government gives permission we are ready to construct the Mekedatu reservoir," Siddaramaiah said.

He was responding to a question on whether he will hold discussions with Tamil Nadu or the Centre for a "concrete programme" as a lot of water is flowing into the sea, with Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu expected to fill up in a couple of days.

Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, had recently made a passionate appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to cooperate with the implementation of the Mekedatu project, stating that it would be more beneficial to the neighbouring State.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district (now renamed as Bengaluru South district).

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape.

The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 tmcft); it also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore (2019 rates), according to Karnataka officials.

A separate Project Division and two Sub-Divisions have already been set up to implement the ambitious 'Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and drinking water project of Cauvery river' valley, Siddaramaiah had said, presenting the state budget in February.

"A survey to identify land that will be submerged under this project and the counting process of trees have already been initiated," he had also said, adding, "action will be taken on priority to commence the work early after obtaining remaining necessary clearances from the competent authorities."