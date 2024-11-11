Begin typing your search...

    The State sports minister was speaking to media persons at the indoor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here after distributing ‘champions kits’ to sportspersons residing in SDAT hostels.

    Ready for debate on DMK schemes if Palaniswami invites me, says Udhayanidhi Stalin
    Edappadi K Palaniswami; Udhayanidhi Stalin

    CHENNAI: Responding to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswaimi who dared Chief Minister MK Stalin for a personal debate on schemes implemented by the incumbent state government, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that he would be game if the LoP invited him for a debate.

    The State sports minister was speaking to media persons at the indoor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here after distributing ‘champions kits’ to sportspersons residing in SDAT (Sport Development Authority of Tamil Nadu) hostels. When asked if any member of the government would accept the LoP’s offer and debate with him on the schemes implemented by the DMK regime, he replied, “If he (EPS) invites me, I will go.”

    Also Read:'Palaniswami crawled like cockroach for power': CM Stalin slams AIADMK chief

    AIADMK chief Palaniswami had said that he was ready to talk about projects implemented during his tenure as CM without any ‘notes’ (reference material) and wondered if Chief Minister Stalin could also talk about schemes without notes. He also alleged that even capital funds had not been allotted for several schemes of the present DMK regime.

    Meanwhile, on the opposition’s criticism about the DMK government's schemes and projects being named after a former Chief Minister (M Karunanidhi), Udhayanidhi asked, “Who else should it be named after?” The deputy chief minister further said, “Criticism will arise. We are naming the schemes/projects after the person they must be named after.”

    Also Read:EPS alleges that DMK has shelved projects initiated in AIADMK regime

    To a query on the status of the proposed sports city project near Chennai, additional chief secretary of state sports and youth welfare department Atulya Misra said, “Already, our technical bid has been opened. The transitional advisor has been appointed. Within three months, they will submit a report. After that, we will float tenders.” Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi attributed the delay in the project to land issues.

