EPS alleges that DMK has shelved projects initiated in AIADMK regime

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the ruling DMK government for refusing to allocate funds for several projects that were initiated by AIADMK.

In a statement on Friday, Palaniswami said that in the 42 months since the DMK regime took over, several projects that were initiated during Jayalalithaa's tule have been shelved city lack of funds, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

"For example, a 1500 crore project to convert seawater into drinking water in Koonimedu village in Marakanam has been dropped. Similarly a fishing port that was planned at a cost of Rs 235 crores in Alanguppam near Alambarakottai has been abandoned," he said.

EPS noted that the J Jayalalithaa University that was planned in Villupuram has been dropped along with the projects to build check dams across the Cauvery River.

He said that the Athikadavu-Avinashi project has been shelved and plans to divert the excess water from Cauvery into 100 lakes has also been abandoned.

"Projects like the veterinary park in Thalaivasal, canal works in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi and dredging works in the Madurandhagam river at a cost of Rs 125 crores etc have been dropped citing inadequate funds," he said.

The AIADMK leader noted that instead of implementing schemes that would benefit the farmers and public, the DMK government is keen on throwing money at non-essential projects like conducting car races and creating random schemes in Karunanidhi's name across the state.

"If M K Stalin wants to name buildings after his father, he should do so on behalf of his foundation. I urge the Chief Minister to allocate necessary funds to implement projects that are people centric ," he added.