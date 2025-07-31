Re-employment given to retiring college principals, librarians and physical education directors in TN govt colleges

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to re-employ the retiring college principals, college librarians and physical education directors working in government and its aided colleges to work till the end of the academic year. Accordingly, a government order has been issued in this regard.

The order, issued by the Higher Education Secretary P Sankar, said that following the request from the commissioner of Collegiate Education, the government has decided to allow re-employment to principals grade one, principals grade two, college librarians and directors of physical education, who attain superannuation during the middle of an academic year till the close, which is May 31.

The conditions for re-employment include, nothing adverse has been reported against the individual, the re-employment will be decided by the director of collegiate education and similarly during the period of re-employment, they should draw such pay as together with their pension.

In addition, any amount of overpayment pertaining to the pre-retirement period will be recovered by adjustment of the pay and allowances admissible to them during the period of re-employment. Likewise, their behaviour and conduct of work should continue to be satisfactory besides they do not have disciplinary or criminal cases pending. The order said that their service will be liable for termination at one months' notice on either side within specified time.