RB Udhayakumar: Wrong move by selfish leader

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar on Sunday hit out at expelled leader KA Sengottaiyan, calling him “inconsistent and self-serving” in his bid to stay politically relevant.

“You (Sengottaiyan) are now seeking refuge, but I remind you of the history you know, understand, and feel: they will not hesitate to sacrifice you at any time and in any way for their political success,” he added, in a veiled reference to Sasikala and her supporters, including O Panneerselvam.

According to the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, “The cat is now out of the bag. Sengottaiyan is displaying all signs of selfishness as he frantically tries to salvage his failed political career. His current (political) manoeuvres, including legal challenges, are driven purely by self-interest and will not succeed in the long run.”

Udhayakumar said that those who place their trust in AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami never fail, just as those who trusted former leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa did not. “The one or two voices of condemnation or support emerging now against the disciplinary action taken against you will certainly not guarantee your protection or success,” he said.