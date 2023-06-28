Rare surgery done on 4-yr-old boy in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur Medical College doctors conducted a rare surgery by laser treatment on a four year old boy who had brain tumour on Tuesday and his condition is stable.



It is said, P Dhasarathan, a four-year-old boy from Ariyalur was diagnosed to have brain tumour and was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai in the month of February. The Chennai private hospital which conducted the surgery had failed to remove the entire tumour and the boy had frequent headaches.



Last week, Dhasarathan was admitted in the Thanjavur Medical college hospital where he was diagnosed to have a tumour in the brain.



Soon, he was admitted in the hospital and the doctors decided to treat him with the linear accelerator, laser treatment with telecobalt therapy which was done in a record time of 15 minutes and he was completely cured.



On Tuesday, the Dean Dr Balajinathan who assessed the boy, lauded the team of doctors and said that the latest machinery worth Rs 25 crore was erected in the hospital for the cancer treatment and the boy who underwent the rare surgery has been recovering fast.



"The same treatment costs between Rs 3 and 5 lakh in private hospitals," he said.

