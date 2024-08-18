Rank list for Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admissions in to be released on Monday

CHENNAI: The rank list for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in Tamil Nadu under the government and management quota will be released by the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education on Monday (August 19).

As many as 42,951 candidates have applied for medical and dental courses in the State under various categories. 1,52,920 candidates from the state had appeared for the qualifying exam - NEET-UG 2024 - out of which 89,198 students passed the exam, following the release of the revised rank list by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The overall pass percentage in Tamil Nadu stands at 58.3 percent this year, compared to 54.45 percent last year. P Rajaneesh from Namakkal had scored 720 out of 720 marks in the medical entrance exam, obtaining a 99.99 percentile.

Meanwhile, the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education will begin the counselling process for medical and dental admissions for the academic year 2024-25 in Tamil Nadu from August 21.

Special category counselling for differently abled people, those availing 7.5 percent reservation quota and sports quota, as well as wards of ex-servicemen, will be held on August 22 and 23.

More than 9,050 MBBS seats and 2,200 BDS seats are available for candidates across the state this year, after a private institution was recently declared a teaching institution by the state health department.

The final seat matrix will be released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the NEET-UG 2024 round 1 choice filling process for seat allotment under the All-India quota began on August 16, and is expected to be completed by August 20. The results will be released on August 23 while candidates have been asked to report to their respective colleges between August 24 and 29 to complete the admission process.