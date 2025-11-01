Ramsar site not for housing: PMK founder Ramadoss

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Nov 2025 10:01 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-11-01 17:53:19  )
    PMK founder S Ramadoss 

    CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the State government to immediately remove illegal encroachments in the Pallikaranai marshland, which, he said, were permitted by officials in violation of environmental norms over the years.

    Ramsar site Pallikaranai wetland is an ecologically vital zone that supports rainwater storage, flood regulation, and biodiversity, he pointed out. "Despite this, the government had allowed the construction of 1,250 housing units. Following public protests and legal action, the High Court has now ordered a stay on the construction," he added. He blamed CMDA officials for issuing permits in violation of Supreme Court orders and demanded disciplinary action against those responsible.

    DTNEXT Bureau

