Begin typing your search...

    Ramayanpatti panchayat adopts resolution against merger with Tirunelveli Corporation

    The meeting was presided by David, president of the village panchayat. Earlier when the Grama Sabha meeting was held on October 2

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Oct 2024 7:45 AM IST
    Ramayanpatti panchayat adopts resolution against merger with Tirunelveli Corporation
    X

    Representative image

    MADURAI: At a special meeting convened at Ramayanpatti village panchayat in Tirunelveli district on Monday, the members of all twelve wards unanimously adopted a resolution against the move to merge the panchayat with the Tirunelveli Corporation.

    The meeting was presided by David, president of the village panchayat. Earlier when the Grama Sabha meeting was held on October 2, several ward members of Ramayanpatti panchayat raised objections to the move thinking that any merger would disallow people from accessing benefits through various welfare schemes and stall progress meant for rural development, sources said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick