Ramayanpatti panchayat adopts resolution against merger with Tirunelveli Corporation

MADURAI: At a special meeting convened at Ramayanpatti village panchayat in Tirunelveli district on Monday, the members of all twelve wards unanimously adopted a resolution against the move to merge the panchayat with the Tirunelveli Corporation.

The meeting was presided by David, president of the village panchayat. Earlier when the Grama Sabha meeting was held on October 2, several ward members of Ramayanpatti panchayat raised objections to the move thinking that any merger would disallow people from accessing benefits through various welfare schemes and stall progress meant for rural development, sources said.