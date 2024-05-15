Ramanathapuram: Four men held for gang raping girl, blackmailing her with videos

CHENNAI: Four men from the Ramanathapuram district were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly gang raping a girl, videographing it, and blackmailing her.

The 19-year-old girl from the same district had reportedly been in a relationship with one of the men, Samaya Chandru (20), a year ago. It is said that he had raped her several times. Another one of the men, Dhanush (20), had also raped the young woman, and Samaya Chandru had made a video of it. A 17-year-old boy in their gang had threatened the girl saying they would share the videos on social media, and raped her several times; which was also filmed.

Recently, the girl's wedding was fixed, and when the men came to know about it, they threatened her, demanding money and jewellery, and when the girl refused, they uploaded the videos on social media.

Upon finding out, the groom's family called off the wedding.

The young woman then filed a complaint with the Thiruvadanai All Women Police.

However, in the investigation conducted by the police, it was revealed that some other men too had raped the woman by threatening her with visuals of her being raped earlier.

In connection with this, four persons, namely Mohammad Rizwan (30), Gavin (19), Mubin (20), and Madaneeswaran (19), from the same district, were arrested by the Special Police Force led by Thiruvadani Deputy Superintendent of Police Niresh.

The police registered a case against them under the POCSO Act and produced them in court.

All four were jailed on the judge's order.

Police said that another youth involved in the incident has gone abroad and that they would take action against him.