Ramalingam murder case: NIA intensifies search for absconding PFI cadre

CHENNAI: Intensifying the efforts to hunt the absconding accused in the 2019 Ramalingam murder case, the National Investigation Agency has begun circulating absconders notice, offering a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each for those helping to nab the five suspects allegedly involved in the murder.

NIA posters announcing the reward have now started popping up in Coimbatore city.

The central agency has already filed chargesheet against at least 19 suspects so far.

The suspects that the agency is searching for in connection with the murder case are identified as Mohammad Ali Jinnah (34), Abdul Majith (37), Bhurkhanudeen (28), Shahul Hameed (27), and Nafeel Hassan (28), all hailing from Thanjavur.

V Ramalingam (48) of Kumbakonam, the Tirubhuvanam town secretary of the PMK, was hacked to death on February 5, 2019.

In its chargesheet, the NIA said that the accused were all activists/functionaries of PFI/SDPI, and had conspired to kill Ramalingam for reportedly interfering in their religious propagation activity at Pakku Vinayagam Thopu village in Tiruvidaimarudur.

Initially, the agency had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information about the suspects. Later, this was enhanced to Rs 5 lakh.