Ramadoss warns of impending crop loss, demands Rs 40,000 per acre compensation

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to compensate the farmers affected by heavy rains, pointing out that the crops in Cauvery irrigated districts were damaged.

In a statement, the senior leader said that more than 52,000 acres of crops have been damaged in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and other districts. "Since no measures have been taken to drain the stagnant water from the fields, crops will begin to rot soon," he warned. He cited heavy rainfall warnings to underscore the threat faced by farmers.

The PMK founder added that the crops ready for harvesting might perish, putting farmers in extreme distress. "Due to a shortage of fertilizers, farmers cultivated the crops by spending more than Rs 30,000 per acre.

Last year, both samba and kuruvai crops were damaged. But, no relief was given. Moreover, kuruvai cultivation this year has failed due to a lack of water in Mettur dam. If the present Samba crops fail, farmers will be trapped in deep debt," he said, urging the government to compensate farmers with Rs 40,000 per acre to safeguard their livelihood.