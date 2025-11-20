Ramadoss warns against amendment to Electricity Act

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the Central and State governments to work together to ensure that the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act do not adversely affect poor and middle-class consumers or farmers.

In a statement, the senior leader said that central government has initiated steps to amend the Electricity Act, originally enacted in 2003, with the stated objectives of strengthening distribution infrastructure, introducing competition between public and private distributors, reviving loss-making electricity boards, and safeguarding subsidies for farmers and eligible consumers.

However, he warned that growing concerns about the impact on consumers and subsidies must be carefully addressed.