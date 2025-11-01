Ramadoss urges to improve TN government schools

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to upgrade government schools to the same standard as private schools in terms of education quality and infrastructure.

In a statement, the senior leader lauded the recent 'Tamil Nadu excels in education' event that celebrated the achievements of students from government schools but expressed concern over the declining student enrollment in those schools despite numerous welfare schemes.

He said government schools are increasingly seen as inferior, and the social divide between students in private and government schools is widening. To restore social justice in education, he urged the state to provide modern infrastructure, adequate teachers, and quality learning environments across all government schools, not just model ones.

He also suggested encouraging students from economically stable families to enroll in government schools to ensure inclusive growth in education.