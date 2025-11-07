Ramadoss urges government to extend hydrocarbon extraction ban to Ramnad, Sivaganga

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the State government to immediately withdraw the permission granted to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to drill hydrocarbon exploration wells in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts.

In a statement, Ramadoss said ONGC had obtained approval from the Centre to explore hydrocarbons over 1,403.97 sq km through open bidding. The Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) granted clearance on March 11, 2025, for 20 exploratory wells across several taluks, including Kadaladi, Paramakudi, Thiruvadanai, and Devakottai.

He warned that the project threatens fertile farmlands, groundwater, and marine ecosystems, especially in the Vaigai river basin, where agriculture and fisheries are the primary sources of livelihood. The drilling for hydrocarbon, he said, would cause soil degradation, water contamination, and harm to biodiversity, including the fragile coral reefs of the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve.

Ramadoss noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier promised never to allow hydrocarbon projects in Tamil Nadu. He urged the government to uphold that stand, revoke SEIAA's approval to ONGC, and declare Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga as protected agricultural zones, similar to the Cauvery Delta region.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani, in a letter to Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, pointed out that the class 10 public examination timetable released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has resulted in significant inequality between students who have opted for Hindi and those who have opted for Tamil and other regional languages as their second language.

"With only one day of preparation between English and Tamil, and Tamil and Science, students are denied adequate time to revise major subjects. This will undoubtedly reflect in their academic performance," he added.