Ramadoss seeks unity of all sections, defers caste survey stir to Dec 12

CHENNAI: The Ramadoss camp of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has rescheduled its statewide protest demanding a caste-based survey in Tamil Nadu to December 12.

Party founder S Ramadoss announced the decision on Saturday and called for unity among all castes in seeking a proportionate quota.

Initially planned for December 5, the agitation has been postponed by a week, with the party reaffirming its demand for a comprehensive caste census and proportional reservation benefits based on each caste’s population.

Ramadoss said the protest would be held in front of district collectors’ offices across Tamil Nadu to draw the state government’s attention. The PMK founder reiterated that the caste-wise population census is essential to ensure social justice, proper representation, and equitable distribution of welfare benefits.