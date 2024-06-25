Ramadoss refutes CM Stalin's claims on Vanniyar reservation

CHENNAI: Refuting claims made by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Law minister S Regupathy on the floor of state assembly pertaining to 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars, PMK founder S Ramadoss warned the government of severe protests if the reservation is not implemented.

"Chief minister and the minister have said that Vanniyar reservation could only be given if the central government conducts a caste based census. This is an unacceptable argument. The Supreme Court did not say that the Vanniyar reservation should be given after the census. On the other hand, the court said that there is no ban against providing reservation based on current statistics, " the senior leader said in a statement.

Saying that none of the reservations in the state was provided after the caste based census, Ramadoss reminded that reservations were given based on the status of the communities.

"There are statistics available to suggest Vanniyars are in backward status in several markers. DMK has no intention to provide reservation to Vanniyars. Caste based census is a pretext. After 10 years of protest demanding 20 per cent reservation for Vanniyars, 20 per cent reservation was given to 108 communities in 1989. While providing the reservation, no caste based census was conducted. All the courts accepted the reservation provided by Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi)," Ramadoss recalled.

The statement added that details will not be complete if the central government conducts caste based census along with demographic census.

"A similar caste based census conducted in Bihar should be conducted in Tamil Nadu should be conducted. If Kalaignar is alive today, he would have provided reservation for Vanniyars," Ramadoss said.