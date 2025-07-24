Ramadoss petitions DGP to ban Anbumani from using PMK flag during statewide yatra

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss has submitted a petition to the Director General of Police (DGP), urging authorities to prevent Anbumani Ramadoss from using the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party flag during his upcoming statewide campaign.

Anbumani is scheduled to launch the 'Tamil Nadu People’s Rights Retrieval Journey,' across Tamil Nadu starting on Friday.

In his petition, Ramadoss has strongly opposed the use of the PMK flag by Anbumani and has requested that party office-bearers be barred from participating in the campaign, said a Maalaimalar report.

The petition further demands that the DGP take steps to halt the yatra, stating that it is being conducted without the permission of the party’s founder.

Also Read: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss releases logo for his statewide tour