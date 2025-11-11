Ramadoss opposes land acquisition for SIPCOT in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to immediately withdraw its order to acquire 1,000 acres of land in Thiyagavalli and Kudikadu villages near Cuddalore for setting up a SIPCOT industrial park worth Rs. 360 crore.

In a statement, the senior leader recalled that in 2007, similar attempts to acquire land for a private thermal power project were dropped following massive public protests led by PMK and residents. He warned that the proposed SIPCOT expansion would severely impact the environment and livelihoods in 18 nearby villages, including Nochikkadu, Thiruchopuram, and Ambedkar Nagar.

He noted that the existing Cuddalore SIPCOT complex has already caused significant air and water pollution, frequent accidents, and health issues, earning it the reputation of being "another Bhopal." A NEERI study in 2007 reported that residents faced 200 times higher cancer risk compared to other regions.

Ramadoss said further industrialisation would destroy agriculture, fisheries, and the thriving vetiver cultivation that sustains thousands of families. He urged the government to cancel the land acquisition and protect the environment and livelihoods of Cuddalore's people.

