PMK founder Ramadoss demands voting rights for Sri Lankan Tamils

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the Central and State Governments to take immediate steps to grant voting rights to Sri Lankan Tamils residing in Tamil Nadu.

In his statement, the senior leader said that over one lakh Sri Lankan Tamils fled to Tamil Nadu since 1983, when the civil war in Sri Lanka forced them to abandon their homes and livelihoods. Today, they continue to live in 116 refugee camps across the State, yet remain deprived of basic rights and freedom.

He noted that a generation born and educated in India still cannot apply for government jobs due to legal restrictions and continue to survive on meagre government aid and daily wages. Despite India allowing citizens of countries like Nepal and Bhutan to apply for jobs, Tamils with ancestral ties are denied similar rights, he said.

Ramadoss pointed out that the refugees wish to live permanently in India, as their lives and livelihoods in Sri Lanka have been destroyed. He urged that during the ongoing voter roll revision in Tamil Nadu, eligible Sri Lankan Tamils should be granted voting rights to ensure political representation and a dignified life.

In another statement, Ramadoss has urged all party functionaries to actively cooperate in the ongoing voter list revision (SIR) across Tamil Nadu, ensuring eligible voters are included and ineligible names removed, while strictly following Election Commission guidelines and assisting officials peacefully and responsibly.