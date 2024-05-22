Ramadoss criticizes DMK government over teacher appointments in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Wednesday, issued a statement criticising the DMK government's handling of teacher appointments in Tamil Nadu. He highlighted that since DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu, only 2,207 postgraduate teachers have been selected, despite over 15,000 teachers retiring in the past three years. The vacant positions left by these retirees have not been filled with new appointments.

Ramadoss pointed out that while announcements for recruiting secondary and graduate teachers have been made, the number of selected teachers remains significantly lower than the number of vacancies. He emphasised that the "DMK had promised job security for temporary teachers and staff upon coming to power, but they have failed to fulfil this promise. Instead, they have unjustly filled vacancies with temporary teachers."

"The Madras High Court has stated that appointing temporary teachers is very dangerous. Considering this, the government should appoint permanent teachers," Ramadoss said. He also noted that students in government schools, who often come from poor families, can only receive quality education if there are enough teachers.

Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to fill all vacant teaching positions in schools with permanent teachers to ensure that students studying in government schools receive the education they deserve.