Ramadoss confident of building grand alliance

COIMBATORE: PMK founder Dr Ramadoss on Sunday asserted that he will form a winning alliance for the 2026 Assembly polls.

“The front will be firmed up and announced either by the end of this year or by the start of next year. Wait and see PMK’s next phase of action,” he told media persons after participating in the unified district General Council meeting in Salem.

When asked whether PMK will ally with DMK, Ramadoss said time will tell.

Earlier, while addressing the meeting, the PMK leader said the party would secure women's votes. "Our party needs to be strengthened further with youth power,” he said.

Ramadoss said that the PMK will hold a protest on December 5 to demand 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars. “It was after PMK’s protest that the then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami took efforts to divert the surplus water from Mettur dam to 100 lakes, he said, asserting that not a single drop of water should go waste.

He also had a word of praise for his daughter Srigandhi Parasuraman, who was elevated as the party’s working president. "I didn't expect such huge support for Srigandhi, he said.

Meanwhile, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss interacted with turmeric farmers in Erode and Namakkal districts as part of his statewide tour ‘Tamilaga Makkal Urimai Meetpu Payanam’ (Tamil Nadu People’s Rights Recovery Tour) and demanded that the State government fix the minimum support price of Rs 25,000 per quintal .