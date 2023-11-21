Ramadoss condemns incident of mixing of faeces in school tank in Kanchipuram

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Tuesday condemned the incident of the human faeces mixed in the water tank of the Government Panchayat Union School at Thiruvanthavar in Kanchipuram and sought severe action against the criminals.

In a social media post, Dr Ramadoss wrote: "Excrement has been found mixed in the drinking tank of a panchayat union school in Thiruvanthavar village of Uthramerur taluk, Kanchipuram district. Mixing faeces in the drinking water of humans, especially young students, is an atrocity unimaginable to human beings. I strongly condemn it."

Also Read: Tension in Uthiramerur as foul smell emanated from government school water tank

He said that this incident was as horrible as the Vengaivayal incident. "Everyone is human. Those who engage in such acts to take revenge on those they dislike do not deserve to be forgiven. The state government and police should take steps to find whoever is behind this incident and bring them to justice, " he added.

Dr Ramadoss said that the fact that no action was taken against the criminals involved in the Vengaivayal incident has caused such crimes to continue and increase.

"Therefore, I urge the state police to take action to find those who committed the inhumane crime in Vengaivayal without further delay and bring them to justice, " he added.

However the Kancheepuram district administration denied mixing of any excreta in the overhead tank and blamed a rotten egg found in the tank for the foul smell.