Tension in Uthiramerur as foul smell emanated from government school water tank

CHENNAI: Tension in Uthiramerur as foul smell emanatted from the water tank of the government middle school on Tuesday.

Initially, it was said that human faeces were mixed in the tank, creating tension among the local public. However the district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan who visited the spot confirmed that a rotten egg had fallen inside the tank leading to speculations.

On Tuesday the noon meal staff of the Uthirurameur Middle School went to fill water from the tank and noticed a foul smell was coming from it. Soon on suspicion they opened the tank and found it was something floating on the water and the smell was unbearable. Initially, they thought it was human faeces and they stopped the students from drinking the water the meal which was prepared using the water from the tank and the prepared food was not served to the students.

On information, the Kancheepuram District collector, Superintendent of Police, Education officers and Tahsildar visited the spot and inspected the water tank.

Later during the inspection, the officials found that there was a rotten egg inside the tank which caused the bad smell. The district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan said that the egg might have been carried by the crow and it fell inside the tank. She said that there were no human faeces found in the water tank.

It may be noted that a case related to human feacal matter found in a overhead tank at Vengaivayal in Pudhukottai district is being heard by the Madras High Court. The one commission led by retired judge M Sathyanarayanan had also submitted a report in this regard.