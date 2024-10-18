Ramadoss condemns celebration of Hindi day event in DD Chennai office

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss condemned Doordarshan Chennai for organising an event to celebrate Hindi month on Friday, and termed it as a part of the Hindi imposition agenda of the Centre.

In a statement, the senior leader highlighted the plurality of languages in India and Governor RN Ravi taking part in the event, as a part of the golden jubilee of the TV station, to celebrate just one language. "India has 122 commonly spoken languages, apart from other 1,599 languages. It is unfair to celebrate only one among them. Diversity of the nation will be hit if one language is celebrated in a state that has the oldest living language (Tamil)," he added.

Pointing out that the country has no national language according to the Constitution, he said it was unfair to celebrate Hindi Day and Hindi month. "If that is the case, similar celebration should have been held for 14 languages listed in the 8th Schedule. Celebrating Hindi alone amounts to insulting other languages," he said.

Ramadoss added that both Congress and BJP are on the same page in imposing Hindi. Instead of celebrating Hindi, Doordarshan Chennai could have celebrated an event explaining its role in developing Tamil.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned Aavin for increasing the price of milk by introducing Aavin Green Magic Plus and termed the hike as daylight robbery. "There is no difference in the composition in Aavin Green Magic and Aavin Green Magic Plus. But Aavin has reduced the quantity by 50 ml to hoodwink the public, just like private companies," he added.

The PMK president urged the government to drop the decision to introduce Aavin Green Magic Plus and continue to sell Aavin Green Magic at Rs 44 per litre.