Same milk, new look? Aavin launches Green Magic Plus in Tiruchy, hikes price

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, which sells milk and milk products under the brand name of “Aavin”, has launched a new variant called ‘Green Magic Plus’ from Tiruchirappalli district.

In addition to the existing variants of the milk brand, like TM, SM, FCM and Delite Milk, Aavin has introduced a new variant ‘Green Magic Plus’, a 450-ml pack with 4.5 per cent fat and 9 per cent SNF fortified with Vitamin A and D, on a pilot basis.

Aavin is purchasing the Green Magic Plus variant pockets from Padalur milk dairy at Rs 40.97 per 900 ml as per Trichy union costing.

“The Trichy District Cooperative Milk Producers Union will manufacture 20,000 litres per day of Green Magic Plus milk in 450 ml packs, and the maximum retail price of 450 ml pack has been fixed as Rs 25,” said a circular issued by the Assistant General Manager (Marketing) of Aavin.

Condemning the move, SA Ponnusamy of Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers’ Welfare Association said by reducing the quantity of 4.5 per cent fat-content, 500 ml SM Green Magic milk variant to 450 ml and giving it a different name -- Green Magic Plus, Aavin has increased the MRP from Rs 22 to Rs 25 and increased the total price to Rs 55 per litre.

“Aavin is functioning as a private firm, which aims at 100 per cent profit. This is not acceptable. It is against the norms. We strongly condemn the move of increasing the milk price indirectly by introducing new variants with less quantity,” he said. The association also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene in the matter and take action against officials concerned for bringing disrepute to the government by reducing the weight and fat content of Aavin milk.