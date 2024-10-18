TN Congress prez condemns Hindi month celebration in DD Tamil channel

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperunthagai has strongly condemned the imposition of Hindi on the Tamil people through the Hindi month celebrations conducted by DD Tamil.

The television channel has been conducting various competitions for nearly a year in connection with the Hindi month celebration.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Governor RN Ravi will participate in the concluding ceremony of the Hindi month celebration taking place tomorrow (October 19).

In view of this, the Congress president criticised the BJP government for imposing their Hindi agenda and also condemned the governor's participation as a special guest.

In his X account, he wrote in Tamil, which translates to, "The BJP government repeatedly provokes the sentiments of the Tamil people. Not only did they change the name of the television channel from Podhigai to DD Tamil, but they are also planning to impose their narrow Hindi agenda through the same channel while retaining Tamil in name only. This is highly condemnable, and such anti-people actions will never be accepted by those living in Tamil soil. The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee also strongly condemns Governor RN Ravi's participation as a special guest in the BJP government's Hindi month celebrations."(sic)