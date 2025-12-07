Ramadoss' celebration 'misplaced', ruling in favour of us: Anbumani-led PMK faction

CHENNAI: The Anbumani Ramadoss-led faction of the PMK on Sunday asserted that the recent Delhi High Court order in the party's leadership row has neither unseated Anbumani nor disturbed the party's status, including its symbol, Mango, as is being claimed by the other faction.

“The rival camp's celebrations are misplaced since the order did not strike down the Election Commission of India's earlier letter recognising Anbumani's tenure or declare that the PMK or its ‘mango' symbol had ceased,” party spokesperson and advocate Balu told reporters here.

He insisted that Anbumani would continue as president of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) till August 2026, as already communicated by the Election Commission.

“The court had merely reiterated that disputes over internal party control must be adjudicated by a competent civil court,” he added.

Both the Anbumani and S Ramadoss factions have publicly claimed “victory” after the Delhi High Court proceedings, with the former stressing that the court has not disturbed his recognition as president till August 2026 and the latter arguing that the observations undermine that recognition.

Both factions have also announced separate agitations in Tamil Nadu on the caste census issue, underlining how the internal feud is playing out against the backdrop of preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Balu contended that paragraphs relied upon by the opposing faction only clarify that the EC's decisions are not permanent and remain open to judicial scrutiny.

He insisted that when the ruling is read in full, it shows the petitioners have been directed to establish their rights before the civil court rather than attempt to use writ jurisdiction to settle an organisational battle.

On the political front, the spokesperson said Anbumani would spearhead a major protest in Chennai on May 17, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government conduct a state-wide caste-wise census.

He said invitations have been extended to all parties and social organisations except the ruling DMK, which was accused of "betraying" its social justice rhetoric by not acting on the caste survey demand.