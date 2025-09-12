Ramadoss can’t sack Anbumani elected by GC, says Balu

CHENNAI: Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK’s spokesperson and advocate K Balu said on Thursday that party founder S Ramadoss has no authority to remove Anbumani Ramadoss from the post of president or to alter the organisation’s structure.

Hours after Ramadoss announced the expulsion of Anbumani, Balu told reporters that the PMK’s constitution empowers only the general council-elected president, general secretary and treasurer to take administrative decisions. “The founder has no powers to convene meetings, issue removals or make organisational changes. Any such announcement is invalid,” he said.

Balu recalled that the party’s general council met in Mamallapuram on August 9 and unanimously extended the tenure of Anbumani Ramadoss as president, along with general secretary Vadivel Ravanan and treasurer Thilagavama, until August 2026.

The decision was formally communicated to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 10 and 11. The ECI subsequently recorded the extension and issued its order, he added.

“In line with the party rules and the Election Commission’s directive, Anbumani continues as president. The founder remains the founder, but he cannot exercise administrative powers,” Balu said. He urged the media not to publish statements suggesting any change in leadership, stressing that the ECI’s recognition makes the present office-bearers the only authorised signatories.

On Ramadoss’ charge of planting a bugging device at his Thailapuram residence, Balu dismissed allegations of internal surveillance. He said Anbumani’s statewide tours would continue.