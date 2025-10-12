Ramadoss camp flays Anbumani’s ‘exhibition’ dig at leaders visiting ICU

CHENNAI: PMK general secretary Murali Shankar (Ramadoss faction) has criticised party president Anbumani Ramadoss for his remarks on the senior leader’s health condition after he underwent medical treatment and the visit of leaders to the ailing founder of the party.

In a statement, Murali Shankar said leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties had met or spoken to Ramadoss to enquire about his health condition. “But Anbumani said an exhibition was conducted by using the founder (Ramadoss). Suppose the founder is disturbed physically and mentally because of such a remark. Anbumani will be responsible in any such event,” he warned.

Murali added that the leaders visited Ramadoss out of respect and concern, and hit out at Anbumani’s decision to stay away from his father. It was his personal choice (not to meet his father under treatment), Murali Shankar said.

“However, his comments on the leaders meeting the party founder are an attempt to damage the respect they hold for him. While condemning Anbumani’s comments, I request him not to resort to cheap criticism,” he said.

In a separate statement, Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the State government’s decision to remove caste names from streets and roads as part of efforts to eradicate the caste system. “The caste system should be eradicated, but not through law. It can be achieved only by ensuring equality. The best way to eradicate caste is through the path of social justice,” he said.

Anbumani added that the benefits of reservation are yet to reach many marginalised communities. The only way to ensure all communities benefit is to implement internal reservation for the left-out sections, he said, also referring to PMK’s demands for an internal quota for the Vanniyar community.