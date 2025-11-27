Ramadoss-Anbumani find common ground hailing VP Singh on death anniversary

CHENNAI: PMK's warring dad-son duo, PMK founder S Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss, have found a common ground in reaffirming the need for social justice on the occasion of former Prime Minister VP Singh's death anniversary, which falls on November 27, Thursday.

In a statement, party founder Ramadoss said that VP Singh made a historic contribution to social justice by implementing the Mandal Commission recommendations, which led to 27% reservation for Other Backward Communities (OBCs). "VP Singh earned the title “Guardian of Social Justice” by ensuring 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in central government jobs, a policy that continues to empower marginalised communities even today," he added.

Recalling his close association with VP Singh, Ramadoss noted that they had jointly campaigned across Tamil Nadu for the rights of backward and most backward communities.

Ramadoss also called for support for the statewide protest scheduled on December 12, demanding internal reservation for the Vanniyar community, and appealed to people to uphold the principles VP Singh championed.

In a separate statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the public to uphold VP Singh’s spirit in present-day struggles, including the demand for a caste census/survey and equitable internal reservation in Tamil Nadu. He said VP Singh’s legacy will continue to strengthen this fight.