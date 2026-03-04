Ramadan iftar traditions: Kanji and local delicacies highlight evenings in Tirunelveli and Kayalpattinam

CHENNAI: As Muslims across Tamil Nadu continue to observe fast during Ramadan, kitchens come alive each evening with dishes that reflect the unique flavours of every region.
From coastal towns to inland districts, each area has its own speciality prepared for iftar. We explore the dishes that define Ramadan evenings across south Tamil Nadu.
Hazeena Seyad, a popular food blogger based in Tirunelveli, says Ramadan cooking in the region is deeply influenced by the heat.
Like most Muslim households, Hazeena breaks her fast with dates, followed by kanji, a porridge made with rice, lentils, meat and coconut milk. “We have three or four varieties. Some are made with meat, some without, and sometimes with vegetables. In many places, the mosque prepares community kanji every day for all 30 days of Ramafamdan. It is distributed free. Some ilies collect it from the mosque; others prepare it at home. After dates and kanji, there may be pudding or juice. Some families go on to have a full meal, others keep it light. For suhur, some prefer idli, dosa or chapati, while others eat rice. It varies from home to home,” shares Hazeena.
Vattalappam is considered a south Tamil Nadu speciality, especially in coastal Muslim households. Another distinctive dish is thakkadi – it’s rice dumplings simbelieved mered in meat gravy.
In Coimbatore, some families prepare elaborate iftar spreads with at least three main dishes. In parts of Tirunelveli, idiyappam is paired with vattalappam. “A particularly local favourite is the firni and bun combination. Hot, slightly runny firni is poured generously over a bun and left to soak for a few minutes before serving. It is simple, but very authentic to Tirunelveli,” says Hazeena.
Semiya biryani is another popular preparation in many Tamil Muslim homes, as is idiyappam biryani, which also traces strong roots to the region.
Further south along the coast lies Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district, a small town with a culinary history shaped by centuries of maritime trade. Arab merchants, southeast Asian seafarers and Tamil coastal communities have all left their imprint on its food. That layered history becomes especially visible during Ramadan.
While nombu kanji is common across Tamil Nadu during Ramadan, Kayalpattinam’s mosques prepare it in four distinct varieties. “Kari kanji, made with mutton, homemade masala, pandan leaves and coconut milk, is slow-cooked for hours until thick and nourishing.
Vellai kanji, lighter and white in colour, contains coconut milk, fenugreek, garlic, cumin and drumstick leaves and is often prepared for the elderly. Vegetable kanji offers a milder, cooling alternative.
Biryani kanji (which is something unique) has all the flavours and aromas of Ahani Biryani, which include pandan leaves, whole spices, and coconut milk, but in the form of a porridge. Anyone who tries it once will never forget it. After fasting all day, when that warm kanji goes down, it feels like relief. It is tradition, nourishment and comfort all in one,” says Faiza.
Every afternoon around three, men and children carry thooku pathirams (metal tiffin carriers) to the mosque to collect kanji for the women at home. Women break their fast with the mosque kanji, while men and children often do so at the mosque with dates, water, fried snacks and kadalpaasi. The kanji is free and open to all. “No one in Kayalpattinam goes hungry during the season,” she says.
Every evening during Ramadan, families prepare two or three types of snacks, varying them each day. In Kayalpatnam, vadai is pronounced ‘vaada’, reflecting subtle Arab linguistic influences
“Manja iral vaada, a turmeric-spiced prawn fritter, is especially popular. It is a delicacy unique to this region. Sothu vaada is made from leftover rice. Instead of discarding it, women here transform it into a crisp, flavourful snack. It’s simple and delicious. Other favourites include kari samosa, cutlet, kari vaada and nachu bakkoda. Cooling drinks such as nannari sharbet, sabja seed beverages, rose milk, kadalpaasi and fresh fruit juices complete the spread.”
On significant nights such as the 12th and 27th of Ramadan, women gather at thaikkaas (local prayer spaces) for special prayers followed by shared meals. Rose milk, Arabian kawa, pachoru, Ahani biryani and kari murtabak are prepared collectively and shared. “After prayers, when everyone sits together to eat, it feels like the whole town is one big family,” Faiza smiles. She runs Kayal Samayal Masala and makes over 35 varieties of traditional masala blends, ready-to-cook mixes, heritage rice products, millet-based foods and health mixes.
Charity remains central to the season. Families distribute rice, lentils and masala to those in need, while mosque kanji continues to be served freely. On the eve of Eid, homes prepare vattalappam, a steamed pudding of palm jaggery, coconut milk and eggs, marking the festival’s arrival. “Eid morning tables feature ottha paniyam with coconut milk, kozhiyappam, idiyappam with spiced chicken and javvarisi payasam.”
Everything is cooked to be shared. Plates travel across streets and homes remain open to visitors. In Kayalpattinam, as Faiza puts it, “On Eid morning, no door is ever closed.”