Rally for protected agri zone in Cauvery Delta Districts on Sept 24

TIRUCHY: Emphasising the need for a Protected Agricultural Zone in Cauvery Delta Districts, the Anti Methane Project Movement plans to conduct a rally on September 24 (Tuesday), announced the Coordinator of the Movement T Jayaraman on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters in Mayiladuthurai, Jayaraman said, the Protected Agricultural Zone in the delta districts requires an expansion in which districts like Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, and Pudukottai can be included, he stated.

Highlighting that the groundwater level in the Cauvery Delta region has been depleting fast, Jayaraman insisted that the state government should assess the ages of the old oil wells and close those illegally functioning wells, he said.

He also urged the pollution control board to streamline its norms in permitting industries and oil exploration projects in the Cauvery Delta region.

He also demanded Professor Sultan’s report on the damages caused by the oil and gas exploration projects in the Cauvery delta region.

Jayaraman appealed to the state government not to allow the oil and gas extraction wells along the coastal regions. In addition, he also requested the government to remove the encroachments in the water bodies across the State and ensure water irrigation infrastructure for the agricultural activities.

“The Anti Methane Projects Movement will commence the rally on September 24 from Poompuhar and will culminate in Thanjavur on September 29 by covering Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kutralam, Kumbakonam and Papanasam in an aim to press the 10 charter of demands including Protected Agricultural Zone. The like-minded movements would take part,” Jayaraman said.