Rajnath releases coin marking Karunanidhi's birth centenary, lauds late CM for 'strengthening India's federalism'

CHENNAI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the special Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin at an event in the Kalaivanar Arangam here on Sunday, to mark the birth centenary of late DMK patriarch and former chief minister 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi.

Speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh said, “Karunanidhi was instrumental in strengthening the federalism of India and it was him who fought for the right of state chief ministers to hoist the national flag on Independence Day. He played a crucial role in landscaping Tamil Nadu in India.”

The special coin is of Rs 100 denomination and will bear the portrait of Karunanidhi in the centre of the coin on the reverse side.

An inscription reading 'Birth Centenary of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi' would be in English as well as in the Devanagari script on the coin.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed state- of-the-art Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) building in Chennai, on Sunday.