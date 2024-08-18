Stalin thanks PM Modi for his wishes on Karunanidhi's centenary commemorative coin release

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes for the grand success of the former chief minister M Karunanidhi's centenary commemorative coin release ceremony.

"I wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his kind wishes and support for the grand success of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin release ceremony," Stalin said in a social media post.

Lauding late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This is an important occasion to commemorate the centenary of one of India's most illustrious sons, Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji."

"Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji was a towering figure in Indian politics, literature, and society. He was always passionate about the development of Tamil Nadu, as well as national progress," Modi said in a letter to CM Stalin.

"As this commemorative coin is released, it honours the memory of Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji, as well as the ideals he stood for. This coin will serve as a reminder of his legacy and the enduring impact of his work. On this significant occasion, I extend my heartfelt tribute to Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji," he noted.

Further, PM Modi said the vision and thoughts of leaders like Kalaignar Karunanidhi will continue to shape the nation's journey, towards its goal of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to release the "Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin" on Sunday evening to mark the birth centenary of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.