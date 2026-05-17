Dravidian cadre switch loyalty to TVK ahead of civic polls

This was one of the major concerns that the two parties had, which, at one point, even prompted them to ponder an unlikely alliance to keep the new kid in the block away from power, sources added.

Among those who recently joined the TVK are DMK’s State-level functionary Ellapalayam R Sivakumar from Erode district, Namakkal East district treasurer AK Balachandar, and former councillors of Rasipuram municipality, Ramkumar and ‘Gate’ Thangavel. Across the aisle, former AIADMK minister KV Ramalingam also joined the TVK in the presence of Minister KA Sengottaiyan.

Party sources said this could only be the beginning, as functionaries from south, west and central districts of Tamil Nadu are preparing to switch allegiance to the two-year-old TVK, after it stormed to majority and formed the government in the recently concluded Assembly election.