Dravidian cadre switch loyalty to TVK ahead of civic polls

CHENNAI: Ahead of the much-expected announcement of local body elections in Tamil Nadu, several functionaries from the DMK and AIADMK have begun joining the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), particularly in the western districts of the State, said sources from the two Dravidian parties.
This was one of the major concerns that the two parties had, which, at one point, even prompted them to ponder an unlikely alliance to keep the new kid in the block away from power, sources added.
Among those who recently joined the TVK are DMK’s State-level functionary Ellapalayam R Sivakumar from Erode district, Namakkal East district treasurer AK Balachandar, and former councillors of Rasipuram municipality, Ramkumar and ‘Gate’ Thangavel. Across the aisle, former AIADMK minister KV Ramalingam also joined the TVK in the presence of Minister KA Sengottaiyan.
Party sources said this could only be the beginning, as functionaries from south, west and central districts of Tamil Nadu are preparing to switch allegiance to the two-year-old TVK, after it stormed to majority and formed the government in the recently concluded Assembly election.
According to sources in the two opposition parties, the urgency among local-level leaders to join the ruling party is linked to the urban local body elections that are just around the corner.
"The feeling among many local functionaries is that if the ruling party announces local body polls immediately, the TVK could replicate its Assembly election performance. That is why leaders from the Dravidian majors are moving towards the ruling party," a source said.
In the Assembly election, the TVK emerged as the single largest party by securing 108 seats, including its leader C Joseph Vijay’s victory from two seats, and formed the government with support from parties, including the Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, and IUML. The DMK secured 59 seats, while the AIADMK won 47 seats in the 234-member Assembly.