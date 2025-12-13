Rajaa outlines TN’s skill capital vision, lauds Muslims’ role in education

CHENNAI: Asserting the State's transition to a knowledge-driven economy, moving beyond the dominance of the blue-collar workforce, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said that Tamil Nadu was aiming to convert 30–50% of the workforce into entrepreneurs in the coming years, building on higher literacy levels.

Inaugurating the UEF Trade Summit 2025, promoted by the United Economic Forum, established by entrepreneur, philanthropist, and educationist Dr BS Abdur Rahman, at the Chennai Trade Centre, he said that positioning talent-driven growth is the State’s next economic frontier.

Highlighting TN’s model of social equity, the minister praised the sustained contribution of the Muslim community to education and State-building. “Their (Muslims') commitment to education has strengthened Tamil Nadu. Our mantra is ellarukum ellam (everything for everyone). These opportunities are not only for Muslim children but for all,” he said.

Turning to the economy of the State, Rajaa said Tamil Nadu had clocked a robust 16% economic growth, well above the national average of 11%, which is higher than Maharashtra, even while accelerating industrial expansion across the interior pockets, pointing to the establishment of 13 new SIPCOT parks in districts such as Tenkasi, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

The summit also announced major investment initiatives, including a Rs 100 crore fund for entrepreneurs, startups and business expansion, which is being set up jointly by UEF and Aniket Capital, headed by Balamurugan IAS. An MoU was also signed between UEF and the United Nations Sustainable Development Council (UNSDC) to advance UN Sustainable Development Goals, to be implemented across 45 educational institutions, including MEASI.