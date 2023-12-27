Raja Kannappan conducts review meeting after assuming higher edu portfolio

CHENNAI: Almost a week after taking charge as the higher education minister, RS Raja Kannappan held a review meeting with higher officials of the department regarding all the recent developments here on Wednesday.

Minister Raja Kannappan has taken additional chargers as higher education minister along with holding the portfolios of BC, MBC and denotified communities. The development took place after K Ponmudy, the former higher education minister was disqualified after he was sentenced to three years imprisonment and Rs 50 lakh fine in a corruption case by the Madras High Court.

The meeting was attended by various registrars of the Universities operating under the control of the Higher Education Department, and the officials of other offices under the same.

During the meeting, the newly-appointed minister was briefed by the participants in detail about their departmental activities. Then the university registrars described the activities of their universities and presented their demands, as per the department press note.

Further, the Minister in his address mentioned the special schemes brought by the government to improve the welfare of students such as tuition fee concession scheme for the first generation graduate students, Naan Mudhalvan scheme and 7.5 percent seat reservation in engineering and medical colleges.