Raj Bhavan to organise essay contest in November

CHENNAI: Raj Bhavan on Monday announced the second edition of the State-level Essay Competitions for school and college students in Tamil Nadu as part of the Constitution Day celebrations 2025.

Constitution Day is observed on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India. Separate competitions will be held for school and college students in both Tamil and English.

For school students from Classes 6 to 9, the topic is Unity in Diversity: The Constitution Connects Us. For Classes 10 to 12, the topic is Directive Principles of State Policy: The Guide to National Goals. College students will write on Fundamental Duties and Nation Building: Need for Making Fundamental Duties Justiciable.

"Essays must be handwritten in A4 sheets and sent only by post or courier to the Governor's Secretariat by 5 p.m. on September 20. Prizes include Rs 50,000 for the first place, Rs 30,000 for the second, and Rs 25,000 for the third. Results will be announced on November 26 and prizes awarded during the Republic Day celebrations in 2026," a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

Raj Bhavan also announced the third edition of the State-level Essay Competitions to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar on December 11. School students will write on Bharathiar: The Beloved Son of Bharatha Matha, while college students will write on Subramania Bharathiar's Vision for Celebrating the Linguistic Diversity of India.

Entries must be submitted by September 30. Results will be declared on December 11, with prizes presented during Republic Day 2026.